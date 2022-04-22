See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Deborah Lipschitz, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Fairfield, CT
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Lipschitz, MD

Dr. Deborah Lipschitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Lipschitz works at D & L Dental Associates in Fairfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipschitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    D & L Dental Associates
    21 Sherman Ct, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-9926
  2. 2
    Fairfield Womens Health Center LLC
    140 Sherman St Fl 5, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-9926

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 22, 2022
Dr. Lipschitz has seen my son for years. She is a great diagnostician, is compassionate, chooses and manages meds well, and provides skilled therapy. In short, Dr. Lipschitz is out-standing!
— Apr 22, 2022
About Dr. Deborah Lipschitz, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114089687
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lipschitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lipschitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lipschitz works at D & L Dental Associates in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lipschitz’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipschitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipschitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipschitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipschitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

