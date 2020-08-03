Dr. Deborah Litman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Litman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Litman, MD
Dr. Deborah Litman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Litman works at
Dr. Litman's Office Locations
-
1
Deborah Litman MD5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1445, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-4167
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litman?
Dr. Litman is professional and warm, reassuring about one’s condition offers several interventions for osteoporosis. Treatment plan is clear, follow up is excellent, Vicki, her assistant, is on the ball.
About Dr. Deborah Litman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336218213
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litman works at
Dr. Litman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Litman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.