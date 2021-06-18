Overview

Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO is a Dermatologist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Longwill works at Miami Center For Dermatology in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scabies, Dry Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.