Dr. Deborah Manjoney, MD

Phlebology
4.9 (262)
Map Pin Small Pewaukee, WI
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Manjoney, MD

Dr. Deborah Manjoney, MD is a Phlebologist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Phlebology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Aurora Medical Center Summit and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Manjoney works at Wisconsin Vein Center & Medispa in Pewaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manjoney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wisconsin Vein Center & Medispa
    1231 George Towne Dr Ste G, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 274-7826
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
  • Aurora Medical Center Summit
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Belotero® Injection
Botox® Injection
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Belotero® Injection
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Diode Laser Soft Tissue Treatment Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • The Alliance
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 262 ratings
    Patient Ratings (262)
    5 Star
    (248)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    very good experience over all
    Sarah R. — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Manjoney, MD
    About Dr. Deborah Manjoney, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740245356
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Chicago Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Roanoke College Salem, VA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Manjoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manjoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manjoney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manjoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manjoney works at Wisconsin Vein Center & Medispa in Pewaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Manjoney’s profile.

    262 patients have reviewed Dr. Manjoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manjoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manjoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manjoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

