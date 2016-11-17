Overview

Dr. Deborah Manus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Manus works at Lake Street Family Physicians in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.