Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD
Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gallup, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. McGrew works at
Dr. McGrew's Office Locations
College Clinic2111 College Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Directions (505) 863-1820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Deborah Mcgrew MD LLC1615 University Blvd NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 247-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGrew is a terrific Dr. She not only REALLY listens to any concerns, but delves deeper into the WHY, not just 'puts a band-aid over the problem' but tries to find the problem to heal the wound. Plus, she is the first Dr. EVER to talk directly to my son, rather than look over him and ask me the issues....We BOTH appreciate that!
About Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396774170
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. McGrew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McGrew works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.