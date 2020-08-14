See All Pediatricians in Gallup, NM
Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD

Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gallup, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. McGrew works at College Clinic in Gallup, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGrew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    College Clinic
    2111 College Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 863-1820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Deborah Mcgrew MD LLC
    1615 University Blvd NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 247-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Deborah McGrew, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396774170
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
