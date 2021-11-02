Dr. Deborah Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Melendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Melendez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor CM and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Wellmed706 W Ben White Blvd Ste A, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 442-1996Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful attentive Dr. Super smart ready to talk to. Highly recommend
About Dr. Deborah Melendez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1588789887
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- Baylor CM
- Wellesley
- Family Practice
