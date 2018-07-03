See All Psychiatrists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Deborah Nadel, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Nadel, MD

Dr. Deborah Nadel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Nadel works at Psychiatric Corporation of America in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nadel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Corporation of America
    2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 325, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-3385

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Deborah Nadel, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851468136
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nadel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nadel works at Psychiatric Corporation of America in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nadel’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadel.

