Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (44)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Nagle works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc
    37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1825
  2. 2
    140 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1825
  3. 3
    Stony Brook University Hospital
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy

Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487680427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

