Overview

Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Nagle works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.