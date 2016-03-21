Overview of Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO

Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Nilson works at Comprehensive Pain Management in Yukon, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.