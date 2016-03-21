Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Comprehensive Pain Management of Oklahoma432 S Mustang Rd Ste A, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 467-4399
INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center4221 S Western Ave Ste 3030, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 636-7650Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nilson was very knowledge, was understanding, addressed my health issues in a very professional way and was on time. I would recommend Dr. Nilson to any family or friends. Dr. Nilson's staff was friendly, helpful and made sure my needs were met. The office is very nice, comfortable, and very clean.
- Pain Management
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1134135411
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Central Oklahoma
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
