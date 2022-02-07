Dr. Deborah Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Nixon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Nixon, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte8936 BLAKENEY PROFESSIONAL DR, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 943-3714
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Dr. Nixon was patient and very thorough and answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns. She developed a treatment plan for me and I was satisfied overall with the visit.
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- U South Fla
- Georgetown University
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Dr. Nixon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
