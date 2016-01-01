See All Psychiatrists in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Cedar Knolls, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD

Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. 

Dr. Ocasio works at Pelorus Elder And Behavioral Health in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ocasio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Behavioral and Health Psychology LLC
    14 Ridgedale Ave Ste 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-6335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972764983
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ocasio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ocasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ocasio works at Pelorus Elder And Behavioral Health in Cedar Knolls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ocasio’s profile.

    Dr. Ocasio has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ocasio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocasio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocasio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

