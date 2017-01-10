Dr. Deborah Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Pan, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Pan, MD
Dr. Deborah Pan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Pan's Office Locations
Javier Davila MD LLC1 Audubon St Ste 201, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 562-7662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pan has a great bedside manner. Appointments are easy-even scheduling urgent appointments. She spends a great deal of time with you during a consultation and will show you photos of her work. She is sweet. I had breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy. I had many complications due to this surgery including infections, opening incisions. I only wish that Dr. Pan was a bit more honest about getting a second opinion sooner as I feel that my complications were beyond her expertise.
About Dr. Deborah Pan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.