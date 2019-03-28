Overview

Dr. Deborah Plate, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Plate works at Akron General Center for Family in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.