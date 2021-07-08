Dr. Deborah Porges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Porges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Porges, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Andrew J. Porges MD PC1044 Northern Blvd Ste 104, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 484-0656
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Derm doc
About Dr. Deborah Porges, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467497115
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
