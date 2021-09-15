Overview

Dr. Deborah Presken, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Cincinnati College Of Medicine|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Presken works at Presken Family Care, P.C., Centennial, CO in Centennial, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.