Dr. Deborah Quinn-Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Quinn-Chen, MD
Dr. Deborah Quinn-Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Quinn-Chen works at
Dr. Quinn-Chen's Office Locations
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation1501 Trousdale Dr Fl 4, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quinn-Chen is hands down the best doctor I've ever worked with. She's well informed and if she doesn't know something, she learns about it and gets back to you quickly with an informed answer. She takes time to listen, show care, and discuss your options. Dr Quinn-Chen delivered my baby after a lengthy induction and she gave me the choice to deliver naturally, even though it would have been quicker and safer to go to a c-section as the delivery dragged on.
About Dr. Deborah Quinn-Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124110333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Quinn-Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn-Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn-Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Quinn-Chen has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn-Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinn-Chen speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn-Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn-Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn-Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn-Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.