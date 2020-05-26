Dr. Deborah Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Reed, MD
Dr. Deborah Reed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (330) 721-8594Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Internal Medicine Associates4001 Carrick Dr Ste 210, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-8594
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
Really listens to EVERYTHING. Don’t feel judged about the extent of my pain. Highly recommend
About Dr. Deborah Reed, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1891808135
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.