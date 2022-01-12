Overview of Dr. Deborah Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Deborah Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.