Dr. Rotenstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Rotenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Rotenstein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Rotenstein works at
Locations
Allegheny Clinic Pediatrics1789 S Braddock Ave Ste 294, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Directions (412) 371-3000
Ahn-squirrel Hill Primary Care5889 Forbes Ave Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 371-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr.Rotenstein for 9 years now. To be honest, at first we thought she was very intense and my husband and I joked it was like going to the principals office. We later realize she just takes her job very serious( as she should). Before choosing her we went to quite a few other endocrinologists and always left feeling uninformed and underwhelmed. Dr.Rotenstein always makes us feel included in my daughters treatment and more importantly my daughter always feels included as well. Now going on 9 years as patients of hers I also see the wonderful relationship she has with my daughter( and my husband and I) She truly goes above and beyond. She always walks in the room prepared with any new information, such as test results. At times she has even called me after hours,(not being the on call doctor)if I have left a message with a question. She has personally called me with test result to discuss them with me, which is not common now a days. She is wonderful!
About Dr. Deborah Rotenstein, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1588669030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
