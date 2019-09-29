See All General Surgeons in Troy, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Ruark works at WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah S. Ruark, MD, FACS
    44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 612, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 964-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2019
    Dr Ruark is a very caring, kind, and understanding Dr. She explains everything , in terms you can understand. She will listen to you and all your needs. She cares so much for her patients, she called me on her day off just to check on me and asked if I understood everything about my surgery. The staff is so helpful and very informative. I was such a emotional wreck on my first appointment. After meeting with Dr. Ruark, Theresa and Tammy I knew I was in good hands.
    Sep 29, 2019
    About Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124110382
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
    • Christiana Care Health System (The Medical Center of Delaware)
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    • UMBC (University of Maryland Baltimore County)
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruark works at WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ruark’s profile.

    Dr. Ruark has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

