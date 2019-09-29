Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Ruark works at
Locations
-
1
Deborah S. Ruark, MD, FACS44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 612, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-5170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruark?
Dr Ruark is a very caring, kind, and understanding Dr. She explains everything , in terms you can understand. She will listen to you and all your needs. She cares so much for her patients, she called me on her day off just to check on me and asked if I understood everything about my surgery. The staff is so helpful and very informative. I was such a emotional wreck on my first appointment. After meeting with Dr. Ruark, Theresa and Tammy I knew I was in good hands.
About Dr. Deborah Ruark, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124110382
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- Christiana Care Health System (The Medical Center of Delaware)
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- UMBC (University of Maryland Baltimore County)
- Complex General Surgical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruark works at
Dr. Ruark has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.