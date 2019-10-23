Overview

Dr. Deborah Sauder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sauder works at Emory Adult Congenital Heart Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.