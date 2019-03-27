Overview of Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD

Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Schrager works at Center for Gynecology and Women's Health in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.