See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD

Gynecology
4.9 (296)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD

Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Schrager works at Center for Gynecology and Women's Health in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schrager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Gynecology and Women's Health
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101B, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 296 ratings
    Patient Ratings (296)
    5 Star
    (271)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schrager?

    Mar 27, 2019
    Dr. Schrager is wonderful! She's very caring and I'm always comfortable talking to her.
    Philadelphia, PA — Mar 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schrager to family and friends

    Dr. Schrager's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schrager

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD.

    About Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1013021476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Schrager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schrager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schrager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schrager works at Center for Gynecology and Women's Health in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schrager’s profile.

    Dr. Schrager has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    296 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.