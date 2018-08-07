Overview of Dr. Deborah Sculco, MD

Dr. Deborah Sculco, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Sculco works at St Mary's Cancer Medicine in Amsterdam, NY with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.