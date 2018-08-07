Dr. Deborah Sculco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sculco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Sculco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Sculco, MD
Dr. Deborah Sculco, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Sculco works at
Dr. Sculco's Office Locations
-
1
St. Mary's Healthcare4950 STATE HIGHWAY 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 770-7557
-
2
Georgia Cancer Specialists I PC1835 Savoy Dr Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 495-3396
Hospital Affiliations
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sculco?
I just love her. She has helped so much. She takes as much time with me as I need. She ALWAYS answers all my questions and explains things to me. Staff is always pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Deborah Sculco, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013910660
Education & Certifications
- U Conn Sch Med
- New Britain Genl Hosp
- St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sculco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sculco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sculco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sculco works at
Dr. Sculco has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sculco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sculco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sculco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sculco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sculco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.