Overview

Dr. Deborah Sema, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Sema works at Oxmoor Valley Orthodontics in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.