Dr. Deborah Silberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Silberman, MD
Dr. Deborah Silberman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Silberman's Office Locations
Royale Pediatric Healthcare PC1335 Linden Blvd Ste 126, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5557
Deborah Silberman MD PC2035 Ralph Ave Ste A3, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 332-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is great ...but the waiting time is atrocious...expect to be there for more than 3 hours even with a appointment..
About Dr. Deborah Silberman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- St Luke's Medical Center
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- SUNY- Binghamton
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silberman speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberman.
