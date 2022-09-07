Dr. Deborah Skelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Skelton, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Skelton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Disease Clinic971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1160, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 981-2404
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always listened to me. I never felt I was rushed in any way. Libby at the front desk was so friendly. I hate that Dr Skelton retired because who I am seeing now does not give me the time of day when I see him.
About Dr. Deborah Skelton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740353515
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Tex SW
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skelton has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Skelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skelton.
