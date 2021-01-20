See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD

Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Sommer works at UPMC Womancare Associates in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sommer's Office Locations

    UPMC Womancare Associates
    UPMC Womancare Associates
2599 Wexford Bayne Rd Ste 1000B, Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 641-8833
    Magee Hospital Womancare Assoc
    Magee Hospital Womancare Assoc
300 Halket St Ste 5120, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
(412) 641-6476

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Cervicitis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326008939
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Cervicitis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

