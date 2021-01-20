Overview of Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD

Dr. Deborah Sommer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Sommer works at UPMC Womancare Associates in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.