Overview

Dr. Deborah Spey, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Spey works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.