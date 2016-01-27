See All Dermatologists in West Orange, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Deborah Spey, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deborah Spey, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Spey works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 410, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2016
    My experience was really good. I was late for my appointment and the office still found a way to fit me in, and I didn't wait long.
    Newark, NJ — Jan 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Spey, MD
    About Dr. Deborah Spey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417975640
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University - BA in Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Spey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spey works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Spey’s profile.

    Dr. Spey has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Spey speaks French, Polish and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

