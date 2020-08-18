See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD

Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ushkow works at NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Critical Care Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anirban Basu, MD
Dr. Anirban Basu, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Calvin Hwang, MD
Dr. Calvin Hwang, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Ushkow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore
    6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 328-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchospasm
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchospasm
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ushkow?

    Aug 18, 2020
    I am a new patient and I am very satisfied with my consultation with Dr. Ushkow. She was not in a hurry. She explained what I wanted to know. What was really impressive was that she called me a few days before my appointment and told me that she moved my xray appointment nearer my appointment with her because she did not want me to wait for a long time. In my years of consulting several doctors, this is the first time that a doctor was really concerned about a patient's wait time from one appointment to another. I will recommend Dr. Ushkow in a heartbeat.
    E. D-Yevoli — Aug 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ushkow to family and friends

    Dr. Ushkow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ushkow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD.

    About Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396716403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ushkow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ushkow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ushkow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ushkow works at NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ushkow’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ushkow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ushkow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ushkow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ushkow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.