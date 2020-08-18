Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ushkow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Ushkow, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a new patient and I am very satisfied with my consultation with Dr. Ushkow. She was not in a hurry. She explained what I wanted to know. What was really impressive was that she called me a few days before my appointment and told me that she moved my xray appointment nearer my appointment with her because she did not want me to wait for a long time. In my years of consulting several doctors, this is the first time that a doctor was really concerned about a patient's wait time from one appointment to another. I will recommend Dr. Ushkow in a heartbeat.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1396716403
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine
