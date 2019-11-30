Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Villa, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Villa, MD
Dr. Deborah Villa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Villa works at
Dr. Villa's Office Locations
SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center715 Tank Farm Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-5577
Ucla Health Cancer Care Specialists892 Aerovista Pl Ste 240, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-8252
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Villa has been my oncologist for 5 months, and I have seen her nearly every week. Her instinctive compassion combined with her professionalism and expertise have made my health care experience with her highly comforting and reassuring. She is never in a hurry, and instead answers all of my questions, anticipates my concerns and provides a forecast of next steps in my treatment protocol. Before selecting Dr. Villa as my oncologist, I learned of her stellar reputation in our community among patients and health professionals alike. Her communication skills are superb, and her natural kindness and concern combine to make Dr. Villa one of the finest physicians I have encountered. I highly recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Deborah Villa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194726042
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope
- Northwestern University Med Ctr
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Oncology
Dr. Villa works at
