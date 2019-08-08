Dr. Deborah Westergaard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westergaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Westergaard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Westergaard, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with North Central Surgical Center.
Dr. Westergaard works at
Locations
-
1
Deborah Westergaard, MD, PA9301 N Central Expy Ste 115, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough & knowledgeable & I find her delightful. I don't trust easily, however, her expertise & demeanor override those anxieties.
About Dr. Deborah Westergaard, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083667554
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westergaard has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westergaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Westergaard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westergaard.
