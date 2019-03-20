Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah White, MD
Dr. Deborah White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Van Dyke Adult Primary Care4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 960-4026Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Knowledgeable, personable, looks beyond the obvious and listens to the patient. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Deborah White, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437155603
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.