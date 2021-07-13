Overview of Dr. Deborah White, DO

Dr. Deborah White, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. White works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.