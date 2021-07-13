Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah White, DO
Overview of Dr. Deborah White, DO
Dr. Deborah White, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was an amazing doctor while I was pregnant. She made my delivery process an easy one. (Though it really isn’t easy). She had the correct staff helping me all the way until I was discharged.
About Dr. Deborah White, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.