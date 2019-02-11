Dr. Deborah Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Young, MD
Dr. Deborah Young, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Deborah Young M.d. A.p.c.2023 W Vista Way Ste K2, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 941-6062
Ratings & Reviews
Dr young is extremely talented and compassionate. I have been seeing her for over 2 years and she has changed my life. If you are looking for a psychiatrist who also does psychotherapy she’s perfect and she’s very good at what she does. 10 stars if you need help ????
About Dr. Deborah Young, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396879870
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
