Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD

Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Zoller works at Amita Medical Care Group in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zoller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Elk Grove Village
    701 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 228-0460

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 12, 2019
    She's an outstanding doctor who truly cares about her patients. We have been seeing her since day one with our son and I couldn't imagine having it any other way.
    Miriam in Chicago, IL — Feb 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1881679603
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Zoller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zoller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zoller works at Amita Medical Care Group in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zoller’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

