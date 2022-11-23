Dr. Deborshi Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborshi Roy, MD
Dr. Deborshi Roy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Doctors of Hearing, Inc.8241 Rochester Ave Ste 130, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-8400
- 2 8906 San Bernardino Rd Ste 140, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-0847
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 466-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The two women at the front desk and the office manager are the rudest people I’ve ever encountered in a medical office—0 Star. However, Dr Roy and his assistants were friendly and enjoyable to talk with. Though Dr Roy was not able to help me, I would recommend him. I suggest he find new receptionists.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1184744336
Education & Certifications
- Mangat-Kuy Plastic Surgery Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy speaks Bengali.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
