Overview of Dr. Deborshi Roy, MD

Dr. Deborshi Roy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at ENT & Sinus Center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.