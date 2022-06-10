See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Debra Albers, DO

Family Medicine
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debra Albers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Albers works at Drs. Weaver & Albers in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard D Weaver DO
    3120 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 395-4707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Midwest Life
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr. Albers has listened and responded to all of my needs. Very helpful with needs dealing with anxiety and depression. The office staff is kind and patient. It takes time to get used Tito the operation of calling. They do call back when you leave a message. It’s a small office so they can’t answer the phone each time someone calls.
    KB, Orando — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Debra Albers, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245215730
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
