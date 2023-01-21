Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Tch - Dermatology Red Bank4460 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 579-9191
- 2 2123 Auburn Ave Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 232-3332
Tchms Obgyn - Liberty7335 Yankee Rd Ste 202, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 579-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Routine follow up, all good.
About Dr. Debra Anderson, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922139195
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.