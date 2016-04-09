Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennell Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fennell Atkins works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Aesthetics1232 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 213-2220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fennell Atkins?
I have two kids and a very hot husband and I did not want my flabby, yucky stomach have him looking anywhere else. I had two appointments one with Dr. Boutte and the other one with Dr. Atkiins. I choose Dr. Atkins because I felt like she listened to me, her staff was great and there were other patients in the office that had the procedure that loved their results. I would highly recommend her for liposuction.
About Dr. Debra Fennell Atkins, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790791465
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fennell Atkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fennell Atkins accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fennell Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fennell Atkins works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fennell Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fennell Atkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fennell Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fennell Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.