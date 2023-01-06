Overview

Dr. Debra Babich, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Babich works at Babich Skin Care Center Inc. in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.