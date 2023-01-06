Dr. Babich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debra Babich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Babich, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Babich works at
Locations
1
Babich Skin Care Center Inc.2880 N Monroe St, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 330-8939
2
Babich Skin Care Center Inc.304 W Hay St Ste 313, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-6890
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and her assistants. Resolved my eczema condition. Extremely professional and caring.
About Dr. Debra Babich, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649215757
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Babich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babich works at
Dr. Babich has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Babich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.