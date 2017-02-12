See All Pediatric Neurologists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Debra Balke, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Debra Balke, MD

Dr. Debra Balke, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Balke works at Child Neurology San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Child Neurology of Slo
    1320 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-0960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Debra Balke, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508940081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Internship
    • University Of California, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Balke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Balke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balke works at Child Neurology San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Balke’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Balke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

