Dr. Debra Balke, MD
Dr. Debra Balke, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Child Neurology of Slo1320 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr. Balke really cares about our whole family. She listens to all of our concerns about our son, and gives us very useful recommendations for those concerns. We never get the feeling that she's rushing us through our appointment. She gives ample opportunity to discuss anything that comes to mind. It's rare to find a doctor like Dr. Balke who is both very knowledgeable, and makes it feel like you're talking to a friend that truly cares about you and your family's well being.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, School Of Medicine
Dr. Balke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Balke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balke.
