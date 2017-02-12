Overview of Dr. Debra Balke, MD

Dr. Debra Balke, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Balke works at Child Neurology San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.