Overview

Dr. Debra Becker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.