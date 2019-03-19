Dr. Debra Brandt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Brandt, DO
Overview of Dr. Debra Brandt, DO
Dr. Debra Brandt, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa State University and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Brandt's Office Locations
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (888) 656-0288
Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC1240 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brandt is the best! A curious mix of tough love, empathy and professionalism . She cured my cancer. John B
About Dr. Debra Brandt, DO
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Iowa State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt has seen patients for Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.