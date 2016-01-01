Overview of Dr. Debra Brendel, MD

Dr. Debra Brendel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Brendel works at Lifespan Physician Group Inc in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.