Dr. Debra Brenin Goldfischer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debra Brenin Goldfischer, MD

Dr. Debra Brenin Goldfischer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Brenin Goldfischer works at The Women's Care source in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Brenin Goldfischer's Office Locations

    Women's Care Source, Morristown
    111 Madison Ave Ste 308, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-1262
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    The Women's Care Source, Denville
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 309, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr Brenin Goldfischer is thorough and professional. My care has been straightforward and she takes time to ask important questions and listens to answers and any concerns.
    — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Debra Brenin Goldfischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275583742
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghampton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Brenin Goldfischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenin Goldfischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brenin Goldfischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenin Goldfischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenin Goldfischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenin Goldfischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenin Goldfischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

