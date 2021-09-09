Overview

Dr. Debra Carter-Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Carter-Miller works at Mapleton Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.