Dr. Debra Cline, MD

Gynecology
4.9 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Debra Cline, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine

Dr. Cline works at Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cline's Office Locations

    Gynecologic Oncology Associates
    2600 Kings Hwy Ste 420, Shreveport, LA 71103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Adenomyosis
Cervicitis
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Endometriosis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Oophorectomy
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breast Pain
Cervical Polyps
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endocervical Curettage
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hysteroscopy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pap Smear
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Syphilis Infections
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2023
    Love Dr Cline and her staff! Appointments are always on time. I’ve never had to wait more than 5 minutes. Always straightforward and explains things to you in a way you can understand. It’s obviously uncomfortable having to go to a cancer center but Dr Cline and staff make you feel extremely comfortable and at ease. I highly recommend her.
    Barbara Browning — Jan 30, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Debra Cline, MD
    About Dr. Debra Cline, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811973431
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine|LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cline has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cline works at Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cline’s profile.

    Dr. Cline has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

