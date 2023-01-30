Dr. Debra Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Cline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debra Cline, MD
Dr. Debra Cline, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline's Office Locations
Gynecologic Oncology Associates2600 Kings Hwy Ste 420, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Cline and her staff! Appointments are always on time. I’ve never had to wait more than 5 minutes. Always straightforward and explains things to you in a way you can understand. It’s obviously uncomfortable having to go to a cancer center but Dr Cline and staff make you feel extremely comfortable and at ease. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Debra Cline, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.