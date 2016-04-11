Overview

Dr. Debra Counts, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Counts works at LifeBridge Pediatric Endocrinology Sinai in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature, Diabetes Type 1 and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.