Dr. Debra Crawford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Crawford, DO
Overview of Dr. Debra Crawford, DO
Dr. Debra Crawford, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
-
1
Southwestern Obstetrics and Gynecology5604 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 699-8020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
Excellent Dr. great nurses! Very knowledgeable and never rushed me through my questions or concerns. I always recommend her to new mothers.
About Dr. Debra Crawford, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114139334
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.